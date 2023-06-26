Bettendorf community setting up to honor Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha, otherwise known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is coming up this Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — According to the Pew Research Center, there were roughly 3.5 million active Muslims living in the United States in 2017.

With this many followers, local mosques are preparing for Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, coming up on Wednesday, June 28.

Origins of this holiday come from the story of Abraham when God commanded Abraham to sacrifice one of his two sons, but was saved when the Angel Gabriel brought Abraham a ram to sacrifice instead.

In modern times this holiday is meant to highlight the climax of Hajj or the Holy Pilgrimage to Mecca and requires special Eid prayers in honor of Ishmael.

In Bettendorf, the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities will begin celebrations at 8 a.m., followed by prayer at 8:30 a.m.