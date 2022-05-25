LIST: Here's how the QC will celebrate Memorial Day weekend 2022

MOLINE, Ill. — Memorial Day, May 30, is quickly approaching, and many Quad Cities organizations have plans for events, ceremonies and closures in honor of the day of military remembrance.
We're keeping a list of events happening on Memorial Day weekend in the Quad Cities area.
Don't see an event on the list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our Contact Us page, and we'll add it to the list.
- 4 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at Rock Island National Cemetery.
- Help honor veterans by placing American flags next to every headstone.
- 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Davenport City Cemetery.
- Volunteers giving special acknowledgment to two previously unrecognized Civil War veterans who laid in unmarked graves.
- 4-11 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at The Gypsy Highway in Davenport.
- Performances by The Jason Wells Touring Blues Band from Indiana and The Avey Grouws Band.
- Featuring a new outdoor dance floor and the restaurant's food in the outdoor pavilion or full indoor bar.
- 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 28.
- Quad Cities party band Corporate Rock is playing favorite songs from across the past few decades.
- Admission is free, must be 21 and show your ID to enter.
- Drink tickets will cost $3 each, with a pack of seven available for $20.
- 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29 starting on 2nd Avenue in Colona.
103rd Annual Memorial Day Service at Historic Summit Church
- 9 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Historic Summit Church in Davenport.
- One of the oldest continuous Memorial Day observances in the area.
- Held by the Scott County Historial Society.
- 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Rock Island National Cemetery.
- No parking at the cemetery except for wheelchair-bound people.
- Parking is available in the lot behind Memorial park, and buses will offer transport from this lot to the cemetery.
Bettendorf Memorial Day Ceremony
- 2 p.m. Monday, May 30 at Bettendorf Veterans Memorial Park.
- A series of bicycle races is hosted each year on Memorial Day by the Quad Cities Bicycle Club.
- Monday, May 30, with races beginning at 9 a.m in East Davenport.
- Kids' races and play areas are also available.
We want to see your Memorial Day weekend celebrations. Share your photos with us by using the News 8 app, available for Apple and Andriod, and you might see them on TV!