LIST: Here's how the QC will celebrate Memorial Day weekend 2022

Here are some of the Memorial Day events, celebrations and remembrance ceremonies happening in the Quad Cities.

MOLINE, Ill. — Memorial Day, May 30, is quickly approaching, and many Quad Cities organizations have plans for events, ceremonies and closures in honor of the day of military remembrance.

We're keeping a list of events happening on Memorial Day weekend in the Quad Cities area.

4 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Help honor veterans by placing American flags next to every headstone.

1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Davenport City Cemetery.

Volunteers giving special acknowledgment to two previously unrecognized Civil War veterans who laid in unmarked graves.

4-11 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at The Gypsy Highway in Davenport.

Performances by The Jason Wells Touring Blues Band from Indiana and The Avey Grouws Band.

Featuring a new outdoor dance floor and the restaurant's food in the outdoor pavilion or full indoor bar.

8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 28.

Quad Cities party band Corporate Rock is playing favorite songs from across the past few decades.

Admission is free, must be 21 and show your ID to enter.

Drink tickets will cost $3 each, with a pack of seven available for $20.

2 p.m. Sunday, May 29 starting on 2nd Avenue in Colona.

103rd Annual Memorial Day Service at Historic Summit Church

9 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Historic Summit Church in Davenport.

One of the oldest continuous Memorial Day observances in the area.

Held by the Scott County Historial Society.

10:45 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Rock Island National Cemetery.

No parking at the cemetery except for wheelchair-bound people.

Parking is available in the lot behind Memorial park, and buses will offer transport from this lot to the cemetery.

Bettendorf Memorial Day Ceremony

2 p.m. Monday, May 30 at Bettendorf Veterans Memorial Park.

A series of bicycle races is hosted each year on Memorial Day by the Quad Cities Bicycle Club.

Monday, May 30, with races beginning at 9 a.m in East Davenport.

Kids' races and play areas are also available.