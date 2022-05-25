x
Holidays

LIST: Here's how the QC will celebrate Memorial Day weekend 2022

Here are some of the Memorial Day events, celebrations and remembrance ceremonies happening in the Quad Cities.

MOLINE, Ill. — Memorial Day, May 30, is quickly approaching, and many Quad Cities organizations have plans for events, ceremonies and closures in honor of the day of military remembrance.

We're keeping a list of events happening on Memorial Day weekend in the Quad Cities area.

Don't see an event on the list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our Contact Us page, and we'll add it to the list.

Rock Island National Cemetery Memorial Day Flag Placement

  • 4 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at Rock Island National Cemetery.
  • Help honor veterans by placing American flags next to every headstone.

Davenport City Cemetery Memorial Day/ Decoration Day ceremony

  • 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Davenport City Cemetery.
  • Volunteers giving special acknowledgment to two previously unrecognized Civil War veterans who laid in unmarked graves.

Memorial Day Weekend Outdoor Stage Blues Festival

  •  4-11 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at The Gypsy Highway in Davenport.
  • Performances by The Jason Wells Touring Blues Band from Indiana and The Avey Grouws Band.
  • Featuring a new outdoor dance floor and the restaurant's food in the outdoor pavilion or full indoor bar.

Corporate Rock at Colona Memorial Day Festival

  • 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 28.
  • Quad Cities party band Corporate Rock is playing favorite songs from across the past few decades.
  • Admission is free, must be 21 and show your ID to enter.
  • Drink tickets will cost $3 each, with a pack of seven available for $20.

50th Annual Colona, Illinois, Memorial Day Parade

  • 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29 starting on 2nd Avenue in Colona. 

103rd Annual Memorial Day Service at Historic Summit Church 

  • 9 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Historic Summit Church in Davenport.
  • One of the oldest continuous Memorial Day observances in the area.
  • Held by the Scott County Historial Society.

Rock Island National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

  • 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Rock Island National Cemetery.
  • No parking at the cemetery except for wheelchair-bound people. 
  • Parking is available in the lot behind Memorial park, and buses will offer transport from this lot to the cemetery.

Bettendorf Memorial Day Ceremony

  • 2 p.m. Monday, May 30 at Bettendorf Veterans Memorial Park.

55th Kwik Star Criterium

  • A series of bicycle races is hosted each year on Memorial Day by the Quad Cities Bicycle Club.
  • Monday, May 30, with races beginning at 9 a.m in East Davenport.
  • Kids' races and play areas are also available.

We want to see your Memorial Day weekend celebrations. Share your photos with us by using the News 8 app, available for Apple and Andriod, and you might see them on TV! 

