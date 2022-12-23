WQAD8+ offering these Christmas & holiday stories this weekend

From the Christmas to Augustana concert to a "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas" reading, WQAD8+ will be streaming for you to watch for free this holiday weekend.

Christmas time is here, which means friends and family will be traveling to their loved ones' homes for gatherings, gift-giving and delicious homemade meals to celebrate.

In case you missed it, News 8's Roku and Amazon FireTV apps are now offering 24/7 streaming content of its news, sports and weather. This weekend, we're going all out for Christmas!

Below you'll find the schedule of what stories are playing and when. If you're not able to watch a certain story at the time it's scheduled, don't worry! You can use our search button to find exactly what you want.

Note: Our latest newscast will play between longer breaks. For Christmas Day, that newscast will be our Christmas Eve 10 p.m. show.

Christmas Eve

6-7 a.m. — Good Morning Quad Cities

7-7:20 a.m. — Holiday Recipes | Cooking with Styles

8-9 a.m. — Christmas at Augustana 2022 concert

9-10 a.m. — Good Morning Quad Cities

10-10:30 a.m. — Dealing with holiday stress | Mom Squad

11-11:20 a.m. — Favorite holiday traditions & festivities celebrated in communities

11:20-11:40 a.m. — U.S. Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony

12-12:15 p.m. — Getting Reel | Favorite Holiday Films

1-1:15 p.m. — Jazz up the holidays with these festive drinks (and tips for bartenders)

3:30 p.m. — HeartThreads | Power of toys

5:30-6 p.m. — News 8 at 5:30 p.m.

6-6:30 p.m. — Brewed

6:30-7 p.m. — Christmas Stories ("'Twas the Night Before Christmas," "Santa in the City," and "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas."

7 p.m. — WQAD Yule Log begins, streaming through 7 p.m. Christmas Day

7:30-7:45 p.m. — Holiday Lights | Decorations & Celebrations

8:00 p.m. — Christmas Stories ("'Twas the Night Before Christmas," "Santa in the City," and "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas."

8:30-8:45 p.m. — Tis the Season | Holiday cocktail & mocktail ideas

9-10 p.m. — Christmas at Augustana 2022 concert

10 p.m. — News 8 at 10 p.m.

Christmas Day

4-7 a.m. — Yule Log will be broadcasted on both our streaming apps and on 8-1

7-7:35 a.m. — Ideas for filling holiday downtime | Mom Squad

8-9 a.m. — Christmas at Augustana 2022 concert

9-9:20 a.m. — Spreading joy for the holidays | HeartThreads in the Zevely Zone

9:30-9:45 a.m. — Favorite holiday traditions & festivities celebrated in communities

10-10:15 a.m. — Christmas trees tips, pets eating poinsettis & Santa's origins | VERIFY

10:30-10:40 a.m. — HeartThreads | Power of toys

11-11:15 a.m. — Getting Reel | Favorite Holiday Films

11:30 a.m.-12:05 p.m. — Ideas for filling holiday downtime | Mom Squad

12:30-1 p.m. — Above America | Winter Wonderland

1:30-1:50 p.m. — Holiday Recipes | Cooking with Styles

2:30-3 p.m. — Avoiding illnesses during the holidays | Mom Squad

3-7 p.m. — Christmas music mix loop