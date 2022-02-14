Saying 'I love you' with a box of chocolates: Lagomarcino's ready for busy Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation.

MOLINE, Ill. — Valentine's Days is one of the busiest days of the year for chocolate makers, and Lagomarcino's is no different.

The confectionery has been preparing for Cupid's big day since Christmastime, making hundreds of pounds of chocolate and its specialty chocolate-covered strawberries.

"We had a gentleman purchase our biggest heart, our seven pound heart, that he's buying for his girlfriend and how he is going to hide it at his mom's house since it was so big," said manager Katie Otten. "A dad came in purchasing gifts for his son's crush, and so hearing all these cute little love stories is probably the best part of Valentine's Day here."

The day before Valentine's Day, workers were gift wrapping and making sure the store was ready to go for Feb. 14.

Sales are up this year after Lagomarcino's chilly 2021 Valentine's Day of walk-up sales and curbside delivery.

Across the country, Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. On average, consumers plan to spend $175.41, with 56% of people saying they plan to give their valentine candy.

"We can see up to hundreds the day before or the day of," Otten said. "It is a jam packed day where it's just constantly helping customers out finding all their good chocolate."

Lagomarcino's had a bit of a quieter Feb. 13 than it has in the past, so Otten said they're expecting lots of last minute shoppers come Monday.

"It's kind of different this year since the day before is on a Sunday and then you know the Super Bowl, so it's not on the top of mind for many people right now," she said. "I think we might see a lot of men tomorrow morning, waiting outside the door knocking. That's typically how it is the beginning of Valentine's Day."