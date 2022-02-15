Supply chain can't put a thorn in one flower shop's Valentine's Day

Despite supply chain disruptions impacting florists nationwide, K'nees Florists in Moline was still able to deliver hundreds of bouquets.

MOLINE, Ill. — Flowers are the language of love on Valentine's Day and K'nees Florists is working hard to keep up with the demand.

After all, it is the single busiest day of the year for the flower shop.

On Valentine's Day it delivered 180 flower bouquets and had another 30 pre-bought and picked up in the store. That's not including the dozens of people who stopped by to pick up a last minute arrangement for their sweetie.

"Flowers are for something that you do in the moment, you know, we know that they don't last forever," said owner Trisha Engle. "But it's not about that. It's about the beauty that they bring and the aroma, the smell, the beauty of the design, and we just want our customers to be happy. And that's what we're here for."

Like everything else, the flower industry is being impacted by supply chain disruptions this year. That's because many of the flowers are being imported from South America.

"I actually had to order my flowers before Christmas for Valentine's Day, especially with all the shortages going on right now," Engle said.

However, she was able to get the flowers she needed for everyone's Valentine gifts, including around 3,000 roses.

"Flowers have been easier for us to get, but supplies have been the issue," she said. "So vases, any hard goods that go into making it, ... baskets. Just things that you have to have to have arrangements have been very challenging."

Engle also planned ahead when it came to securing delivery drivers. This year she had 10 compared to her previous six.

"Normally I rent vehicles, but with the cost of vehicles being so high right now, I had the people that were delivering for me use their own vehicles and paid them for the use of their vehicle," she said. "So we just had to basically figure out how to do things a little bit differently this year."

Engle added that making the perfect bouquet is all about timing. It's important for the flowers not to come in too early because they want them to be just starting to open so they're fresh on Valentine's Day.

Her favorite bouquets to make are the ones they call "designer's choice."

"'Designers choice' is really the way to go because you get the nicest looking, the prettiest, there's no recipe, but you typically get more for your money," Engle said. "You just grab what looks good. I may not use all of this in one bunch, I just know I want to make something big."

The big, taller arrangements are also a favorite of hers too.