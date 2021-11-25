Kids say the funniest things: Thanksgiving edition

DAVENPORT, Iowa — News 8 sat down with Kimberly Finkeldei's kindergarten class at McKinley Elementary School to talk about all things Thanksgiving.
Watch as the kids share their interpretation of the first Thanksgiving, what foods they don't like and what they're thankful for this year.
Some fun facts News 8 learned that weren't included in this video:
- The first Thanksgiving was 40 years ago because that's how old Dad is.
- A pilgrim is a type of plant.
- And many of the kids don't like to eat spaghetti on Thanksgiving.