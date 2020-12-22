Illinois gets early holiday gift of three new arson K9s

The State of Illinois is welcoming three new workers into the ranks of the Fire Marshalls as part of an early holiday gift
The State Farm Arson Dogs program, gave three of its newest graduates (Gunny, Phantom, and KJ) to the State of Illinois ahead of Christmas.
Arson Dogs, also know as accelerant detection canines, are highly trained dogs that sniff and search for evidence alongside their handlers at the scenes of suspicious fires.
Since 1993, the program has trained and given 425 dogs to 46 of the 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal has received 26 dogs over the course of the program.
“These canines are an invaluable tool for our Special Agents helping to provide many extra clues to help solve investigations. Having these canines strategically placed across the state reduces response times and helps our partners at the scene to collect evidence that can lead to arrests, reducing the risk of arson and arson related deaths across the state,” says Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez.