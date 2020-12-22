Illinois gets early holiday gift of three new arson K9s

The State Farm Arson Dog program gifted 3 of its newest graduates to the state as an early gift.

The State of Illinois is welcoming three new workers into the ranks of the Fire Marshalls as part of an early holiday gift

The State Farm Arson Dogs program, gave three of its newest graduates (Gunny, Phantom, and KJ) to the State of Illinois ahead of Christmas.

Arson Dogs, also know as accelerant detection canines, are highly trained dogs that sniff and search for evidence alongside their handlers at the scenes of suspicious fires.

Since 1993, the program has trained and given 425 dogs to 46 of the 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal has received 26 dogs over the course of the program.