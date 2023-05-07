Here's how the Quad Cities celebrated the 4th of July: Parades, festivals and more

The News 8 viewing region hosted numerous events and festivities this year. Here are some of the highlights.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — While the holiday might be over, the News 8 viewing area hosted many events and festivities to celebrate the 4th of July.

Here are the highlights!

Red, White and Boom at Schwiebert Park

Hundreds of people in the area gathered for the annual event on July 3. An evening firework show concluded the festivities.

Muscatine 4th of July Parade

The town of Muscatine hosted it's 4th of July parade on Tuesday evening. The heat couldn't keep parade-goers from attending the event.

Supporting veterans for the 4th of July

News 8 spoke with veterans' organizations at the Bettendorf 4th of July parade to learn more about the significance of the holiday - along with the yearlong work they are doing.

Genesis Firecracker run and hospital bed race

The Genesis Health System hosted its annual Firecracker Run on Tuesday morning. After the 5K and 10K, attendees participated in a different kind of race where runners had to push a hospital bed and complete an obstacle course at the end.