Can you recycle Christmas lights? Waste Commission of Scott County offers holiday recycling tips

'Tis the season for a 25% increase in household waste. Here's how you can make sure you're recycling or disposing of it correctly.

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — 'Tis the season to recycle right!

According to the Waste Commission of Scott County, household waste increases 25% between Thanksgiving and New Year's in the United States.

Much of that waste is normal recyclables and other materials that need to be recycled in a specific way.

The commission offered tips on how to be sure you're recycling everything the right way this holiday season:

Scott County residents can recycle many common holiday items through normal curbside and drop-off recycling programs, products like cardboard boxes, wrapping paper tubes, paper gift/shopping bags, tissue and plain wrapping paper, cards and envelopes, newspapers, magazines, plastic bottles and jugs, glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, aluminum pie plates, clean foil and cookie/popcorn tins.

Holiday light strands can be recycled, but you can't place them in normal curbside recycling. Those and other electronic waste items need to be dropped off at the Electronics Recovery Center from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month. Bettendorf and Davenport can collect large electronic waste items from the curb on bulk waste/recycling days.

All recyclables must be placed inside the cart with the lid closed.

Holiday items that can't be recycled include plastic bags and films, Styrofoam, wrapping paper with metallic foil or glitter, bows, ribbons, and artificial trees.

For more information about holiday recycling, call (563) 386-9575 or visit www.wastecom.com.

More From News 8