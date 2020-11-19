Holidays
Help fill our map of light displays this holiday season!
Happy holidays! Help us find the coolest light displays around the QC!
An ever-growing map of Christmas displays and holiday lights is available on the WQAD News 8 app and we need your help to fill it up!
If you have a cool light display, or know a friend or neighbor who goes all out, please share a photo and location of the display so people in the community can enjoy a light-seeing tour this season.
- Download the WQAD News 8 app - iPhone | Android
- Tap the orange box or the Near Me map in the bottom right
- Tap Share with Us
- Upload a photo or video, tell us a few details, fill in the location and submit
Near Me feature on WQAD News 8 app