x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Holidays

Help fill our map of light displays this holiday season!

Happy holidays! Help us find the coolest light displays around the QC!
christmas lights

An ever-growing map of Christmas displays and holiday lights is available on the WQAD News 8 app and we need your help to fill it up! 

If you have a cool light display, or know a friend or neighbor who goes all out, please share a photo and location of the display so people in the community can enjoy a light-seeing tour this season. 

Credit: wqad

Here's How: 

  1. Download the WQAD News 8 app - iPhone Android
  2. Tap the orange box or the Near Me map in the bottom right
  3. Tap Share with Us
  4. Upload a photo or video, tell us a few details, fill in the location and submit

Near Me feature on WQAD News 8 app

1 / 5
WQAD