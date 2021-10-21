Most popular Halloween costumes this year

Google has released its list of the most-searched costumes of 2021

ST. LOUIS — You may see witches hitting the streets in packs this Halloween.

Google has released its list of the most-searched costumes of 2021 and for the second year, witch landed in the top spot. Rabbit took second place in the list followed by dinosaur.

Google’s annual “FrightGeist” website features a list of national search rankings and a state-by-state breakdown. It also includes a costume wizard that offers suggestions based on your preferences.

Top 10 costumes of 2021:

Witch Rabbit Dinosaur Spider-Man Cruella de Vil Fairy Harley Quinn Cowboy Clown Chucky

In the St. Louis area, you may be seeing more ancient creatures coming to your door. Dinosaurs took the top spot in the Lou.

In Jefferson City, Spider-Man came in first place, Tinker Bell was highly searched in Springfield and pirates topped the list in Kansas City.

We also have the deets on the most popular Halloween candy this year.

CandyStore.com recently released a report outlining the three most popular Halloween candies in each state.

This year, the most popular candy in Missouri was Milky Way, followed by Almond Joy and Hot Tamales. In Illinois, Sour Patch Kids took the top spot followed by Kit Kat and Starburst.

America’s top five most popular Halloween candies include:

Reese’s Cups

Skittles

M&M’s

Starburst

Hot Tamales