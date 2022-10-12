'It's a wonderful event' | Geneseo hosts annual 'Christmas Walk'

This year paid homage to the original walks, which were called "Victorian Walk Throwback."

GENESEO, Ill. — Christmas cheer is being spread around the Quad Cities area, and one city's annual celebration is a must-see for folks in the region.

Geneseo's annual "Christmas Walk" began in 1986 and has been the town's holiday tradition since. This year's event was themed "Victorian Walk Throwback" to pay homage to the origins of the event when it was first known as "Victorian Walk."

"It's a wonderful event," said business owner Sherri Brunk. "It's awesome seeing all the decorations that get put up and how the crowd reacts."

Brunk travels across the country to sell her popular kettle corn. She has attended the Geneseo event in previous years and says it brings her joy to see the same people coming back for her tasty snack.

"People know where to find me. It brings me joy that they still enjoy it after all these years" Brunk said.

Like Brunk, several attendees traveled to Geneseo to join in on the fun.

Dave Brown, a Bettendorf resident, traveled with his family to experience the event.

"My family wanted to come down and experience the event. There was no way we would miss it," Brown said. "It's a beautiful night to be out with the crowd."

Nearly 40 floats participated in the event. Earlier in the day, a 5K "Jingle Run" was held and free trolley rides were provided around town.