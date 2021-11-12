Giving thanks and meals: Where you can get free Thanksgiving dinner in QC

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and several community organizations are offering up free holiday meals to those in need.

MOLINE, Ill. — As the U.S. is facing growing costs of gas, energy bills and groceries, this holiday season is looking extra tough for those already strapped for cash.

In the hopes of providing a little relief and preserving the tradition of a warm turkey feast, several Quad Cities organizations are offering up Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Here's where you can find a free meal for your family.

Veterans can visit the drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, located at 2720 West Locust St. in Davenport. To qualify for the food giveaway, you must be registered with the veterans center. Find out how to register here.

Pull up and pop open your trunk at the Moline Healthcare of Illinois and Focus Fundamentals drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway for those in need, and volunteers will load up your car with bags full of stuffing mix, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cake mix, cake frosting, macaroni and cheese, gravy mix and chicken, turkey or ham. Bags will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at 849 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.

Stop by the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center to grab free Thanksgiving meals - featuring turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and dessert - for the whole family from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19-21 at 630 9th St. in Rock Island. Anyone wishing to get 11+ servings or requesting their meals to be delivered within the QC area should call 309-732-2999 before Friday, Nov. 19 to place an order.

Sit down for the annual Friendly House Community Thanksgiving Luncheon noon Nov. 23 at the Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St. in Davenport. Due to COVID-19, space is limited at the event. Sign up to attend 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8-12 at the Friendly House food pantry window.