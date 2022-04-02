LIST: Easter egg hunts, events happening in the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — From egg hunts and car shows to brunch and baseball, there's an Easter activity for every people of every age this year in the Quad Cities.
Here are just some of the springtime festivities:
- Easter Spring Fling – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3 at the Riverfront Event Center in Clinton. At the weekend event, you’ll find food, crafts, handmade candles and jewelry, books and more.
- Broadway Historic District’s Annual Easter Hunt – 11 a.m. April 9 at the Karpeles Museum grounds in Rock Island. Kids should bring their own bags to collect candy-filled eggs.
- City of Davenport Easter Egg Hunt – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 (postponed from April 2) at Vander Veer Botanical Park in the open lawn area south of Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village Children. Kids will be split into three age groups. Eggs can be turned into prizes, including candy, bookstore coupons, pool passes and more.
- Moline Township Easter Egg Hunt – noon April 9 at Stephens Square Park, behind the Moline Township Activity Center in Moline. Bags and snacks will be provided for kids under 8. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
- 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Car Show – noon April 10 at the East Moline Speedway. Kids 12 and under are welcome to participate, but they must bring their own bag or basket.
- 15th Annual Geneseo Easter Egg Hunt – 2:30 p.m. April 10 at the Geneseo Athletic Field. Kids ages 2-11 will be split into four age groups. Preregistration is preferred.
- Easter Family Fun Night at Gilda’s Club – 4:30 p.m. April 13 at the Gilda’s Club Moline Clubhouse. Enjoy pizza, treats and Easter-themed activities with your child or grandchild. Register in advance here.
- LeClaire Annual Easter Egg Hunt – 2 p.m. April 16 at Huckleberry Park in LeClaire. Bring a basket for collecting, and kids will be split up into three age groups. The event will have photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, live music from Dirty Water Music and snow cones from Kona Ice.
- Flea Market & Boomer Easter Egg Hunt – The flea market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 16 at Tiffany’s Treasures on North Ripley Street in Davenport. The time of the egg hunt is to be announced.
- Baseball and Easter Brunch Buffet – 12:15 p.m. April 17 at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport. A ticket to the River Bandits home game on Easter includes an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. Tickets for the game must be purchased by April 11.
Share your Easter Bunny and egg hunt photos with us by using the News 8 app, available for Apple and Andriod, and you might see them on TV!