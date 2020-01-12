Davenport Police offer tips for safe holiday shopping this year

Following the November 29 shooting incident at the NorthPark Mall, the Crime Prevention Bureau says shopping in Davenport is safe, and offers a few general tips.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As we enter the holiday season, Davenport Police Department's Crime Prevention Bureau is offering a few tips for safe shopping.

While the department says it's safe to shop in and around Davenport, they also want shoppers to know a few general tips, to keep themselves safe and aware.

"I think one of the most important tips that we can get across to the general public is just be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts, because if your gut is telling you something isn't right... it's usually not right," said Lt. Jason Smith, commander of the department's Crime Prevention Bureau. "So we encourage you to trust your instincts and be aware of your surroundings."

The department want shoppers to always be aware of their surroundings, and say it's important to not let yourself get distracted by your phone or any music that's playing.

Lt. Smith says whether it's violence, extreme weather, a fire, or more, tragedy can strike at any time. He reminds shoppers that it's important to know where you are, in relation to the exits, and also what your plan would be, in the event you need to make a quick escape.

He also says it's a good idea to bring a family member or friend with you, so you have an extra pair of eyes to help keep up your vigilance.

When it comes to leaving any shopping center, Smith suggests parking strategically: near other shoppers and underneath a lamp or street light.

"Lock your car doors," he says, "and don't leave valuables in your car." Lt. Smith suggests either leaving valuables at home, taking them in the store with you, or making sure they're covered up and out of sight when sitting in the car.

And, just like every year, the department says they will be increasing patrols in high-traffic shopping areas, such as the Locust and Elmore street corridors, and around the mall.