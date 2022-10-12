1 day left to donate toys to Davenport Police Association's 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive

All of the donations go to support Family Resources Inc. You can donate toys on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NorthPark Mall.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Association's 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive's first day saw many donations despite rising inflation this year.

Davenport officers and volunteers from the community have teamed up for the drive every year since 2002, when Family Resources offices were burglarized right before Christmas.

To this day, Family Resources gets 100% of the proceeds from this toy drive.

"Family Resources provides programs for what you call 'at-risk kids,'" said Sgt. Kris Mayer with the Davenport Police Department. "Everything from domestic violence, human trafficking, victims of sexual assault, their Safe CAP programs, their adoptive families programs, stuff for foster care, counseling, a wide variety programs on both sides of the river. So Iowa and Illinois both benefit from this drive."

The donations this year mean more now than ever with rising costs across the board.

"People are still very generous even in the hardest of times," said Mary Egger with Family Resources. "Even now, you know, people are struggling and still you see so many people coming here, dropping off, and making those sacrifices and those donations for our community."

The first day of the drive is over, but those who are wanting to donate still have time to do so. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday by the Firestone/JC Penney side of NorthPark Mall. Toys and monetary donations are accepted.

Tis the day before the Toy Drive... 20 years running. New Toys can be dropped off at Northpark Mall (next to Firestone... Posted by Davenport Police Association on Friday, December 9, 2022