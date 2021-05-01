How to dispose of your live Christmas tree

Cities around the Quad Cities are offering free pickup of your live, undecorated Christmas tree.

MOLINE, Ill. — Once the holidays are over and the decorations start to come down, you may be wondering what to do with your natural Christmas tree.

For a farmer in Alexis, those spent Christmas trees are goat food. But for the rest of us, what’s the best way to dispose of it?

Some cities offer free curbside pickup for natural trees. Here’s a list of pickup dates and instructions:

Bettendorf: Christmas trees will be collected on your regular collection day through January 8. All ornaments, wrapping, and tree stands must be removed. Leave the tree at your regular collection site by 6 a.m. No sticker required.

Moline: Christmas trees will be collected for free at your regular garbage site through January 15. All ornaments, wrapping and tree stands must be removed.

Rock Island: Christmas trees will be collected through January 8 at your regular garbage collection site. All ornaments, lights and tree stands must be removed. Place the tree at least three feet away from the garbage bins to guarantee collection of both the tree and your garbage.

Muscatine: Christmas trees, as long as they are unflocked, will be collected through Friday, January 29 for free. Flocked means the tree is live and has been coated with a white spray that looks like snow.