LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Christmas in LeClaire has made a full return to town after modifying events last year due to the pandemic. The festivities run in downtown LeClaire from December 3rd through December 5th.

On Friday afternoon, the craft fair kicked off with local vendors sharing their goods.

Timothy Johnson is one of those vendors who carves wooden figurines and ornaments.

"I haven't really officially started as a part time business," Johnson said. "But I will this next year."

He makes all of his carvings by hand, selling them at local craft shows. This was his first time at Christmas in LeClaire. On top of that, he says he didn't do any shows last year because of the pandemic.

"I don't recall doing any shows last year," says Johnson.

While it isn't his main source of income, the retiree says it's rewarding to have people purchase his art.

"It's great to be selling things," Johnson said. "I try to challenge myself with more difficult carvings."

While other aspects of the event went on last year, the craft fair was cancelled entirely. Heather Farris is part of the committee that helped put the event on this year.

"We're so happy that we can open our doors up to family and crafters, again, to help boost our local economy," Farris said. "Our tables are plumb full with all the goodies and extra Christmas gifts that you can get. It's really amazing to see."