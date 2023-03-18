St. Patrick's Grand Parade brings cheer to a chilly Saturday morning

Bitter cold couldn't dampen Irish pride as Quad Citizens bundled up to turn the streets of Rock Island and Davenport green.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — It was as cold as a chilled bottle of Guinness Saturday — but that wasn't enough to freeze Quad Citizens' loud Irish pride.

The 37th annual St. Patrick's Grand Parade kicked off at 11:30 a.m. from 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island after the 10 a.m. Mass at St. Mary's, following its route across Centennial Bridge into Davenport before coming to an end at the River Center.

Quad Citizens clad in the Irish white, green, and orange lined the parade route and cheered on the annual tradition, embodied by the hand-crafted floats and enthusiastic marchers

Driving just ahead of the main parade was a truck from the River Bend Food Bank, collecting donations to help close the food gap in the Quad Cities.

After the parade came to a close at the RiverCenter, festivities continued into the Post-Parade Bash from 1-4 p.m.