Valentine's Day is a little sweeter, thanks to these Iowa nuns

For the sisters at Our Lady of the Mississippi Abbey, caramel is just a way of life. Take a look inside their operation, ahead of the Feb. 14 holiday.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — High atop the bluffs of northeastern Iowa, a picturesque view is punctuated with rolling hills, snow-covered trees and glimmers of the gorgeous monastery overlooking it all. But for the sisters living at the Our Lady of the Mississippi Abbey in Dubuque, one of the sweetest sights is a few hills over.

Inside a nondescript building, just to the south of the nuns' main living quarters, sits a small operation. It's where the calling... meets candy.

"Our business is really a blessing for us," said Sister Kathleen O'Neill. She's general manager of the monastery's candy business. Thousands of mint-chocolate morsels, and dipped confectionaries are made at the facility every year. The sales from all of those sweets support the sisters' lifestyle and allow them to focus on the one thing more important than their business: prayer.

But the main driver of life at the Mississippi Abbey are those creamy caramels.

Every year, they account for 80% to 85% of the monastery's candy income. Last year, O'Neill estimates over 32 tons of caramel were made and sold by the sisters.

"About 40,000 pounds was wrapped caramels and about 25,000 was chocolate covered caramels," O'Neill said. "We only sell maybe another 10,000 pounds of candy at most, besides that."

The process of crafting the all-important caramels is a careful one. After cooking, a slab of the sticky substance is left to cool into large slabs overnight. Then, it's fed through a cutting machine, which breaks the candy down into long, thin strips.

Each of those are fed through a near century-old machine, lovingly dubbed "Old Faithful." The old mechanism presses, cuts and molds the candy into a very 'precise dimension.' Then a piece of cellophane is pushed up and around at the same time that the caramel gets the final cut from a small knife, and shoots out, fully wrapped and ready to eat.

As rows and rows of the tiny treats file out of the machine (which can wrap three candies per second), a team of sisters silently wait to pick up a row and pack it away into boxes.

"They have a naturally buttery flavor to them. A very good caramel flavor," said O'Neill. She laughingly admitted the sisters sometimes try similar treats from other candy shops. "And we say they're... okay."

It all began with a Greek candy maker passing along his secret recipe to the monastery's founders in Massachusetts, over six decades ago. Fifteen years after handing over the caramel-key, the sisters on the East Coast had expanded and opened a new location in Iowa.

"Our long, long tradition, going back to the rule of Saint Benedict in the sixth century, is to support ourselves as much as we can," said O'Neill. "We can't do expensive capital projects ourselves — for that we rely on donations. But we try to earn most of our living expenses and that's what the candy goes for."

The sisters of the Mississippi Abbey are Cistercians of the Strict Observance, otherwise known as Trappist. For generations, monasteries of this observance have turned toward some sort of production for survival.

"Most monasteries aim to cover probably about 60%, 70% to 80% of their living expenses with their industries. And we certainly meet that goal, if not 100 percent," said O'Neill.

For the 19 women who live at the Mississippi Abbey, it's a huge deal. It means the sisters can dedicate hours of their day toward contemplative prayer and reflective silence.

But it still requires some hard work. While Christmas is by far the group's busiest time of year, Valentine's Day comes up second. During the weeks leading up to the holiday of love, the sisters can send out 100 orders each day.

"Last year we sold a total of about 82,000 items," said O'Neill. All of it, handmade by a group ranging from 25 to 84-years old.

While News 8 was filming up at the monastery, the crew working the caramels was silent, but extremely focused.

"On that crew we have one in her 20s, one in her 30s, one who just recently turned 50, one in her 70s and one who's 80," O'Neill laughed. "So we all contribute to the candy business pretty much."

And if you're thinking of trying one of their delectable delights, don't think of it as a 'sinful indulgence.' The sisters sure don't!

"It's basically a treat product — a gift or a special occasion product — and we think that's fine," O'Neill laughed. "People want to have a treat now and then. That's a great, great thing."