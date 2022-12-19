"A Very Brassy Christmas" | local band's first concert since pandemic

The Big River Brass Band held its Christmas concert at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A local band is giving the gift of music for Christmas, after holding its first holiday performance since the pandemic.

The Big River Brass Band, held "A Very Brassy Christmas," Sunday, Dec. 18. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. This was the 5th year the group has held this concert at St. Paul's.

"We started back probably in 2006 was our first holiday concert," band member Phyllis Miller said. "Holiday brass concert, we would play over at festival trees, and we would do another split concert at St. Ambrose, with wind ensemble."

The group consists of a variety of age groups, from early twenties to almost 80 years old. All members are volunteers, and the group funds its shows through donations only.



"The level of musicianship and performance I think is something that is unexpected for a lot of people," Band member Jerry Miller said.

Well-known trumpeter, Rex Richardson made an appearance as a guest soloist for a few songs. Other songs in the show included holiday classics, such as "joy to the world" and "sleigh ride."

Audience member Carl Engstrom, who attended with his wife, said they enjoyed the show.

"We've been to a number of concerts around the area," Engstrom said. "We go to the Quad City Symphony, Augustana concert, lot of different places, but this was a good addition to the repertoire for the Christmas season."

Engstrom also emphasized that Christmas music is an important part of life.

"We decided we would come and it very much helped with Christmas spirit," Engstrom said. "Very bright and enjoyable."

Hundreds of locals attended the show. After a break, the group will return for several summer concerts.