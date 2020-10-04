Here's a list of alternative Easter egg hunts in the QC area

For the many people who celebrate Easter in many ways, the stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines seem like they were going to thwart holiday celebrations. Like other events, though, people are coming up with ways to celebrate the holiday safely.
We're keeping track of alternative Easter egg hunts and events here.
Galesburg Virtual Easter Egg Hunt: From Easter Sunday through Monday, families can load into a car and take pictures of Easter egg decorations at area businesses and upload them to the event's Facebook post. Random entrants can win goodies from local businesses.
Quad City Moms Blog community egg hunt: Members of this group will be decorating their windows with eggs, and encouraging people to go out on a walk on Saturday or Easter Sunday to find them .
North County Virtual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt: Members of this group will be placing eggs in the windows, outside their garage, or in their lawns for people to take pictures of. The family that finds the most eggs will win a prize.