'This is a great feeling' | U.S. Army soldier comes home to son's football game in Pleasant Valley

U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Kentrell Wilson surprised his son Makhi Wilson at a Pleasant Valley football game after returning home from overseas.

Example video title will go here for this video

RIVERDALE, Iowa — A highlight of Week 6 of QC high school football was a heartwarming reunion out on the field.

U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Kentrell Wilson surprised his son, Makhi, at the Pleasant Valley - Bettendorf football game after returning home from overseas.

Kentrell had been away for the past seven months while on a military tour in Europe. He's served in the U.S. Army for the past 23 years.

Kentrell drove from his base in Kentucky the same day of the game for the big, surprising moment.

"We really tried to keep this as a surprise," Kentrell said. "This is a great feeling. You see these things all the time. Just talking with my son Mikah, he was thinking that I was still in Europe. And just to watch him walk out with the American flag makes me feel really good."

Makhi is a senior star running back for the Pleasant Valley Spartans.