Toys for Tots campaign kicks off in Moline, applications open now

Toys for Tots will be headquartered in the old Kone building located at 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline.

MOLINE, Ill. — Toys for Tots has officially secured its 2022 headquarters location. The gift-giving campaign will be using the same space as last year at 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline.

The application to receive toys is now available and can be found by clicking here.

The last day to register for a toy for your toddler is Friday, Nov. 25. Children must be at least 6 months old (born by June 18, 2022) and no older than 12 years to register. If you apply after the deadline, Toys for Tots will inform you whether or not they are able to accommodate your request.

In addition to submitting an application for the program, families must also verify the details of their application in person in order for the application to be approved. Guardians must present a photo ID and proof of guardianship of the children, including the children's birthday.

In-person verification can be completed starting on Thursday, Oct. 13. The deadline to verify in person is Saturday, Dec. 3. Families can enter the building using the west entrance.

You can donate online by scanning the QR code below: