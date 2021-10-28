This assistant principal dresses up as a safety cone every day. Here's why | Get Uplifted

Some people just go above and beyond to bring smiles to people's faces.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Let's get uplifted by taking a ride to school!

Check out what's happening at this elementary school in California. Assistant Principal Gina Llamas-Cruz is dressing up like a traffic cone.

The normal traffic pattern has changed during the pandemic and Gina decided to help improve safety and be entertaining at the same time.

She says she wears the hilarious but smart-thinking costume to keep her students safe on school property.

"Parents are not allowed on campus and like normally to drop off students and so I just decided I'm going to do this. I am crazy AP! And make it fun for the students. I make them smile also in the morning, you know. Families and kids are super duper excited to see me," said Llamas-Cruz.

This just warms our hearts.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.