Ruff week? Fall Doggie Fest comes to Rock Island's this Sunday!

Bring the whole pack to enjoy a day of 'paw-sitively' 'paw-some' fun!

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Fall Doggie Fest on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park at Hasselroth Park at 28th street and 78th avenue West, Rock Island.

Moline doggie daycare and training center, Contented Canines, will attend the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are required to leash their dogs and observe normal park rules.

Parking will be available at the adjacent Campbell Sports Complex.

The event will be the perfect for any and all dog-lovers and their furry friends. Bring the whole pack!

For more information, please contact Rock Island Parks and Recreation at (309)-732-7275.