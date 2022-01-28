x
Heartwarming

This penguin is teaching kids it's OK to be different

Rosie the penguin is inspiring others at an aquarium in Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A penguin in Arizona is using what makes her unique to help others.

Rosie is a 2-year-old African penguin inspiring others at the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

Rosie was born with skeletal abnormalities that weakened her body. So her caregivers at the aquarium built a special sling to help her learn to walk.

"We knew very early in Rosie's development that she was a little different," one zoo worker told a room full of kids. "Has anybody in this group ever felt different? I know I have."

Rosie's caregivers say her sweet shuffle is used to teach kids that "different" really means "awesome."

