Quad Cities catcher Logan Porter was in for a surprise at the River Bandits away game in Beloit, Wisconsin.

BELOIT, Wis. — The Quad Cities River Bandits scored their sixth series win against the Beloit Snappers on Sunday, June 27.

For one player, he got to celebrate another special moment - seeing his brother for the first time in more than a year.

Quad Cities Catcher Logan Porter's younger brother, Cam, had been deployed overseas while serving with the U.S. Army.

With some help from their family and the Snappers, Cam was able to surprise Logan at the River Bandits away game in Beloit, Wisconsin.