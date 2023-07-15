Muscatine family raises more than $2,500 for a domestic violence shelter with a lemonade stand

In three years of "Lemonade for a Cause," the Loconsole family has raised more than $6,000 for the Muscatine Center for Social Action Domestic Violence Shelter.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — With brightly colored signs, fresh lemonade and smiling faces, Henry, Ted and Lucy Loconsole advertised their lemonade stand on a sidewalk in Muscatine.

The proceeds won't be going into their pockets, though. Every dollar the family has made at their "Lemonade for a Cause" stand will go to the Muscatine Center for Social Action Domestic Violence Shelter (MCSA). So far, they've raised $3,135 from lemonade and handmade crafts.

11-year-old Henry, 8-year-old Ted and 4-year-old Lucy have been hosting this fundraiser for three years — with the help of parents Tony and Kasey. Last year, the stand raised just over $2,000, making this year a new record. In total, the family has raised more than $6,500 for MCSA.

Friends, family, coworkers, local businesses and Muscatine locals contributed to the fundraiser in person and through Venmo donations. Bosch Pest Control, Meineke Car Care, Hy-Vee, RE/MAX Agent Carli Fix and the Muscatine Police Department all pitched in.

MCSA's Domestic Violence Shelter provides a safe, secure location for women and children fleeing violent homes. It provides 24-hour trained staff to support each victim's needs. Families are assigned bedrooms with shared common areas. Food, clothing and toys are immediately available to anyone fleeing.

The shelter can be contacted 24 hours a day at (563) 264-3278, or through the CRISIS line at (563) 263-8080.