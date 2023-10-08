Moline Public Library hosts donation drive for Quad City shelters, schools

The Chilly Days Donation Drive asks for clothes, hygiene, school supplies and other staples.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Public Library is hosting a donation drive to gather winter gear, personal items, and household supplies for local shelters and schools until Oct. 31.

Donations for the Chilly Days Donation Drive can be dropped off in the lobby of Moline Public Library.

The library is collecting donations for four local organizations. Here's what they need:

Bethany for Children and Families

Hygiene products

Cleaning supplies

Dental care items

School supplies

Diapers

Christian Care

White t-shirts (L, XL, 2XL)

Men's Jeans (smaller sizes)

Cleaning products: All-purpose cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, bleach, detergent

Household supplies: Trash bags, paper towels, toilet paper

Hygiene products: Bar soap, shaving cream, shampoo, conditioner

King's Harvest Ministries

Winter clothing: Coats, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, boots

Hygiene products: Deodorant for men or women, dental care items

6-inch paper plates

Moline High School

Blankets

Socks

Hygiene products: Deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bar soap, dental care items, feminine products