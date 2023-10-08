x
Moline Public Library hosts donation drive for Quad City shelters, schools

The Chilly Days Donation Drive asks for clothes, hygiene, school supplies and other staples.
Credit: Moline Public Library

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Public Library is hosting a donation drive to gather winter gear, personal items, and household supplies for local shelters and schools until Oct. 31.

Donations for the Chilly Days Donation Drive can be dropped off in the lobby of Moline Public Library.

The library is collecting donations for four local organizations. Here's what they need:

Bethany for Children and Families

  • Hygiene products
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Dental care items
  • School supplies
  • Diapers

Christian Care

  • White t-shirts (L, XL, 2XL)
  • Men's Jeans (smaller sizes)
  • Cleaning products: All-purpose cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, bleach, detergent
  • Household supplies: Trash bags, paper towels, toilet paper
  • Hygiene products: Bar soap, shaving cream, shampoo, conditioner

King's Harvest Ministries

  • Winter clothing: Coats, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, boots
  • Hygiene products: Deodorant for men or women, dental care items
  • 6-inch paper plates

Moline High School

  • Blankets
  • Socks
  • Hygiene products: Deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bar soap, dental care items, feminine products

For more information, contact Moline Public Library at (309) 524-2470 or information@molinelibrary.org.

