Girl Scout from Milan achieves highest award for work with food pantry

Despite the challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarah Rodgers created and kept up a program with the Milan Christian Food Pantry.

MILAN, Ill. — Meet Sarah Rodgers.

A Girl Scout from Milan who achieved the "Gold Award," the highest award a Girl Scout can receive.

Rodgers said her program supplies fresh produce locally to those in need.

She reached out to businesses and individuals who have too much produce and harvests a garden specifically for the pantry.