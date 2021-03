Two Galesburg sisters shaved their heads raising $2,000 for St. Baldricks, a non-profit organization that funds pediatric cancer research.

Debbie and Tana Hare shaved their heads raising $2,000 for St. Baldricks, a non-profit organization that funds pediatric cancer research.

Well done ladies! The chop looks great!