Bettendorf teacher works behind the scenes to help students succeed

Deborah Temperly has worked in the Bettendorf district for 13 years, but has a unique role to help students across the entire middle school.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Libraries are often filled with plenty of good reviews. The library at Bettendorf Middle School is no exception.

"What are you guys going to work on for the next week?" Deborah Temperly asked a group of students as they worked together on a project.

There is plenty of space to work ahead, and there is also plenty of time for Mrs. Temperly to focus on her students.

"We're here for the kids, and those are the reviews that matter for us, is what we do for them," Mrs. Temperly said.

Mrs. Temperly is the teacher-librarian at the middle school. She has been with the Bettendorf district for 13 years, after first working in a smaller district.

"I wanted to have the ability to make an impact on the whole school, and as a teacher-librarian, you do that," Mrs. Temperly said.

That's why one walk across the room is Mrs. Temperly's best review from seventh-grader Luna Krauss.

"Mrs. Temperly, you're my favorite teacher," Krauss said as she presented Mrs. Temperly with the "My Favorite Teacher" award.

"She helps my critical thinking skills by giving me constructive feedback and tools, but ultimately supports my choices," Krauss said as she read from her "My Favorite Teacher" nomination letter.

Those choices are evident in the work that goes into the school's National History Day competition.

"She puts together like 10-page documents of everything we need to know for when we go to the state contest," Krauss said.

All of that work happens outside the traditional classroom, but it helps an entire school succeed within the classroom.

"Even though she's kind of behind the scenes because she does all these things for classes like language arts and stuff, so I think she deserves to be recognized for all the work she does," Krauss said.

"I think it's an affirmation of the long hours, you know, working with kids after school, working on lessons on the weekends," Mrs. Temperly said when presented with the 'My Favorite Teacher' award. "It tells you you're making an impact, and that's why we do what we do."

Thanks to Mrs. Temperly, this library is filled with one more rave review.

In addition to her daily duties, Mrs. Temperly works on the school's "Battle of the Books" program. She also works with the school's therapy dog during visits to the library.

