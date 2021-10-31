Fa-BOO-lous brownies with Oh So Sweet's Tiphanie Cannon

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's Halloween and people will be looking for the most spellbinding treats to share at their Halloween get togethers.
News 8's David Bohlman met up with Oh So Sweet's Tiphanie Cannon to learn how to make the most spellbinding treat of them all: Winifred Sanderson's Spell Book.
Brownie Ingredients:
1 Cup Butter Melted
3/4 Cup Cocoa
2 Cups Sugar
4 eggs
1 Cup Flour
2 tsp vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
Optional 1 cup chocolate chips
Method:
It's so simple. Just mix all the ingredients together. Pour into a 9x13" pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees.
For Icing:
1 cup powdered sugar
1-2 tablespoons milk
Food coloring of your choosing (We made this recipe three times. We made black, green and white).
Note: you want your icing to be thick so it doesn't run. If you feel it's runny, add more powdered sugar.
RELATED: FALL FLAVORS: Caramel Blondies