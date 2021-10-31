Fa-BOO-lous brownies with Oh So Sweet's Tiphanie Cannon

This is how you make Winifred Sanderson's spell book (brownies).

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's Halloween and people will be looking for the most spellbinding treats to share at their Halloween get togethers.

News 8's David Bohlman met up with Oh So Sweet's Tiphanie Cannon to learn how to make the most spellbinding treat of them all: Winifred Sanderson's Spell Book.

Brownie Ingredients:

1 Cup Butter Melted

3/4 Cup Cocoa

2 Cups Sugar

4 eggs

1 Cup Flour

2 tsp vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Optional 1 cup chocolate chips

Method:

It's so simple. Just mix all the ingredients together. Pour into a 9x13" pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees.

For Icing: