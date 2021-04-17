Former deputy given feel-good ride in squad car by Burlington PD officer

Former officer Don Reeder's Thursday was made when a BPD officer who works at his nursing home offered him a nostalgia trip.

Don Reeder, a resident at the Bickford of Burlington nursing home, served as a deputy in Des Moines County for over 30 years before retiring.

He had a surprise meeting with Bickford's maintenance man, Burlington Police Department Officer Chad Zahn, who thanked Reeder for his career of service, and had one more surprise in store.

Officer Zahn offered Reeder an ride in his squad car, which he accepted with enthusiasm and a hearty smile.

On the ride, Reeder made a request to turn on the lights and sirens, and even offered to assist with a call.

Bickford noted that the experience made Reeder's day, and thanked BPD and Officer Zahn for making the experience happen.