Whitey's has a March Madness bracket. Here's how you can vote for your favorite dip

The winner of the bracket will be on discount at the end of the month.

MOLINE, Ill. — The madness is already settling in for March, and a Quad Cities staple is really turning it up for its customers this month.

Whitey's Ice Cream is ready for tournament season with its very own "Flavor Madness" bracket. Ice cream lovers can vote for their favorite dips to help them move on to the next round.

What happens to the winner? It'll be crowned the champion and will be on sale for the last three days of March, buy one scoop get one scoop free!

Customers can vote for their favorite flavors on Whitey's website by clicking/tapping here. Here's the schedule for bracket updates:

March 2-6: 35 flavors.

March 7-11: 16 flavors.

March 12-16: 8 flavors.

March 17-21: 4 flavors.

March 22-27: 2 flavors.

March 29: winner announced, BOGO begins.