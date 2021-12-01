Whitey's commemorates I-74 Bridge with special bridge-themed sundae

The Bridge Sundae, available throughout December, features two sugar cookie halves representing the bridges atop two scoops of Mississippi Mud ice cream.

MOLINE, Ill. — Wednesday, Dec. 1 marks the opening day of the new I-74 Bridge, and the Quad Cities' most iconic ice cream chain is celebrating the best way it knows how - with a sweet treat.

Whitey's Ice Cream announced Wednesday it would pay homage to QC's newest architectural beauty with its delectable Bridge Sundae.

The sundae features two sugar cookie halves to represent the bridges sat atop two scoops of Mississippi Mud Revel ice cream - a coffee flavored ice cream packed with Oreo cookies and fudge - and finished with a hefty drizzle of chocolate sauce to represent the Mississippi River below.