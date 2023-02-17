Tyson Foods donates 40,000 pounds of protein to River Bend Food Bank

The donation will be available to all of the River Bend Food Bank's partner panties to feed families across the region.

JOSLIN, Ill. — On Friday, Tyson Foods in Joslin, Illinois donated 40,000 pounds of protein to the River Bend Food Bank. It is part of the 40th anniversary of the Illinois beef plant.

The donation equates to 160,000 meals to help the Quad Cities region families.

“We strive to improve the quality of life for our team members, their families, and the communities where we operate and hunger relief is an important way in which we give back,” said Jorge Guzman, Tyson Foods’ Joslin beef plant complex manager. “We’re grateful to have been a part of the Joslin community for 40 years and are extremely proud of current and former team members who have been an integral part of our Joslin operations and our commitment as a company to help feed the world.”

River Bend Food Bank serves partner pantries in Iowa and Illinois and this donation will be able to be shipped out to those partner pantries.

“The high cost of food continues to force struggling families to make impossible choices between buying nutritious groceries and paying for other necessities,” said Nancy Renkes, president, and CEO of River Bend Food Bank. “We are so grateful for this generous donation from Tyson that will help more people facing hunger access healthy protein options during a time of great need.”

According to Tyson Foods, its beef plant in Joslin began operations on Jan. 24, 1983, under IBP. The plant was acquired by Tyson Foods in 2001 and today employs thousands of people.

