World Food Prize laureates ask Biden to elevate hunger

The World Food Prize Foundation released the letter Tuesday that asks the president to take immediate action to directly address global hunger and food insecurity.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of 24 scientists, economists, researchers and other past winners of the World Food Prize sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to focus on alleviating global hunger, poverty and malnutrition. 

The World Food Prize Foundation released the letter Tuesday that asks the president to take immediate action to directly address global hunger and food insecurity by playing a leadership role in the upcoming UN Food Systems Summit and expanding the USAID Feed the Future initiatives. 

The letter says: "American leadership on getting food systems right will inspire and embolden others to join forces to end hunger, counter climate change, generate jobs, and promote responsible stewardship of the environment."

Credit: Donald Traill/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Executive Director of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition Dr. Lawrence Haddad, left, and Director of Nutrition WFP Lauren Landis attend a Strategic Dialogue at Concordia's Annual Summit, held at Grand Hyatt in New York. A group of 24 scientists, economists, researchers and other winners of the World Food Prize, including Haddad, sent a letter Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, to President Joe Biden asking him to focus on alleviating global hunger, poverty and malnutrition. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision for Upfield/AP Images, File)

