Rock Island welcomes new business that's pandemic-friendly by design

Curry Out on 30th Street in Rock Island has opened for carry out and catering services only, a coincidental plan that fit into COVID-18 restrictions.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The City of Rock Island welcomed a new business with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, December 22.

Curry Out offers Indian cuisine for carry-out and catering only. This business model coincidentally fit into restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, where many businesses have been forced to close their doors to indoor dining.

The owner Jaspreet "Jaz" Arora has run restaurants before, but said the Quad Cities has been especially welcoming.

"I've owned restaurants in several cities and I've never received as many thank yous and GREAT tips as I have in Rock Island," he said, according to a Facebook posts from the city. "I knew I made the right choice immediately."