Budget Bites | Using imitation crab or lobster for some yummy seafood sandwiches

MOLINE, Ill. — Whether it's a love for lobster, or it's a fancy night in, these lobster and avocado sandwiches will satisfy any seafood lover.

News 8's Linda Swinford, David Bohlman and Andrew Stutzke improvised a little for this week's recipe and replaced lobster with imitation crab meat for a more cost-effective approach.

Here's what you need to make some yummy lobster — or crab — rolls on a budget.

Ingredients

imitation lobster or crab

celery

mayonnaise (can substitute avocado-based mayo for flavor)

lemon juice

salt and pepper

ripe avocados

potato rolls

Directions

Dice up the avocado, lobster or crab meat (if needed) and celery. Toss into one bowl. Toss these ingredients together a little to combine. Add in the mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Prepare the potato rolls: In a toaster - Adjust toaster to a low level and put cut sides of rolls towards the center of the toaster. Toast to the desired color. (Our team preferred a golden toast for texture.)

- Adjust toaster to a low level and put cut sides of rolls towards the center of the toaster. Toast to the desired color. (Our team preferred a golden toast for texture.) In a broiler - Make sure the top rack is as close to the top of the oven as possible and turn the broiler on high. Get out a baking sheet and place the rolls with their cut sides up, brush the tops with a little butter or olive oil, then place the tray on the top rack for about 20-30 seconds, or until the desired color has been reached. Take about a cup of the lobster mixture, spread evenly over the rolls and enjoy!