x
Recipes

Budget Bites | Using imitation crab or lobster for some yummy seafood sandwiches

News 8's Linda Swinford, David Bohlman and Andrew Stutzke slightly changed up this week's recipe to make it more cost-effective.

MOLINE, Ill. — Whether it's a love for lobster, or it's a fancy night in, these lobster and avocado sandwiches will satisfy any seafood lover.

News 8's Linda Swinford, David Bohlman and Andrew Stutzke improvised a little for this week's recipe and replaced lobster with imitation crab meat for a more cost-effective approach. 

Here's what you need to make some yummy lobster — or crab — rolls on a budget. 

Ingredients

  • imitation lobster or crab
  • celery
  • mayonnaise (can substitute avocado-based mayo for flavor)
  • lemon juice
  • salt and pepper
  • ripe avocados
  • potato rolls

Directions

  1. Dice up the avocado, lobster or crab meat (if needed) and celery. Toss into one bowl.
  2. Toss these ingredients together a little to combine. Add in the mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
  3. Prepare the potato rolls:
    • In a toaster - Adjust toaster to a low level and put cut sides of rolls towards the center of the toaster. Toast to the desired color. (Our team preferred a golden toast for texture.)
    • In a broiler - Make sure the top rack is as close to the top of the oven as possible and turn the broiler on high. Get out a baking sheet and place the rolls with their cut sides up, brush the tops with a little butter or olive oil, then place the tray on the top rack for about 20-30 seconds, or until the desired color has been reached.
  4. Take about a cup of the lobster mixture, spread evenly over the rolls and enjoy!

