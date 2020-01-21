In the Kitchen with Fareway: Chicken Curry and a Coconut Rice Power Bowl

Whitney Hemmer from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to make a very unique dish Tuesday, January 21.

MOLINE, Illinois--- Whitney Hemmer from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to make a very unique dish Tuesday, January 21.

Chicken Curry and Coconut Rice Power Bowl

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For coconut rice:

-1 cup water

-¾ cup full fat coconut milk

-1 tsp. brown sugar

-1 cup long grain rice

- Salt, to taste

For chicken:

-1 pound chicken breast, cut into cubes

-1 Tbsp. curry powder

- Salt and pepper, to taste

For sauce:

-¼ cup honey

-1 Tbsp. mustard

-2 Tbsp. oil

-¼ tsp. onion powder

-½ tsp. cornstarch

-2 tsp. water

-1½ tsp. curry powder

-¼ tsp. red pepper flakes

For the power bowl:

-2 cups chopped kale

-1 sweet potato, cubed and roasted

Directions

In a saucepan, bring water, coconut milk and brown sugar and salt to a boil. Add rice. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork.

Season chicken with curry powder, salt and pepper. Add a small amount of oil to a large sauté pan and sauté for 5–10 minutes (depending on the size of the chicken cubes) or until cooked through. Remove chicken from pan.

Combine sauce ingredients and add to the same pan you cooked the chicken in. Bring to a simmer, then add chicken back to the pan. Cook for 5–10 minutes or until flavors have joined.

To assemble: mix kale with coconut rice and divide among four bowls. Top with chicken, sauce and roasted sweet potatoes.