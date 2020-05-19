x
IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: How to Stretch Beef, Chicken, and Pork

Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has some simple tricks to make the most out of your meat.

We are all trying to make the most of our food and Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has some easy ideas to stretch your protein in the form of chicken, beef, and pork!

What is the role of dietary protein? 

· Growth and maintenance of muscles and tissues 

· Maintain fluid and pH balance 

· Satiety  

What are sources? 

· Meat, poultry, fish 

· Dairy 

· Beans 

· Nuts, seeds, legumes 

· Quinoa  

 How can we stretch meat right now? 

· Shredded zucchini 

· Mushrooms 

· Cauliflower  

· Kabobs 

· Wraps  

· Consider using slow cooker and “non-grilling” cuts right now