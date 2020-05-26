x
IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Snack Away... in a Healthy Way

Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shows how to make your snacks work for you
Credit: The Shelby Report

We're all becoming a little more... familiar with our fridges and pantries as we spend more time at home and it's okay to visit these fulfilling friends - as long as we fill it with snacks that are good for us.

Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has the following tips and tricks when it comes to snacking:

“Snack” Basics 

- A “snack” typically refers to an ultra-processed, high calorie and/or high sugar item  

- “snacking” really means eating between meals OR eating every few hours regardless of the food’s health benefits  

o Could refer to 6 small meals, 3 meals +1 or 2 smaller snacks, etc. 

- People typically snack due to 

o Hunger 

o Temptation 

o Low energy 

- Snacks can contribute ¼ of your daily calorie intake – think of that as a 4th meal 

- Does everyone need to snack? It depends! 

 Why snack between meals? 

- Control hunger between meals (important for kids) 

- Consistent energy levels (3 PM crash) 

- Meet nutritional needs – fruit, vegetable, fiber, calcium, etc.  

 What should I look for nutritionally in a snack? 

- Any snack, no matter if it’s a meal or smaller snack, should contain a mix of carbohydrates, protein, and fat 

o Give you energy and keep you full  

o This balance helps you eat less at your next meal  

o Think of a snack as a mini meal with at least 2 food groups  

- If it’s a smaller snack, aim for around 200 calories 

- Good time to also assess your water intake for the day

What kind of foods work well? 

- Carbohydrate options 

o Fruits 

o Vegetables 

o Yogurt 

o Grains 

o Granola bars 

- Protein options  

o Peanut/nut butters 

o Cheese 

o Yogurt 

o Nuts and seeds 

o Cottage cheese 

o Hummus 

o Hard boiled eggs 

o Beef jerky 

o Deli meat 

How to plan for snacks 

- Kid-friendly options  

- Batch prep options, such as homemade granola bars or protein balls  

- Leftovers/mini meals 