IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Snack Away... in a Healthy Way

Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shows how to make your snacks work for you

We're all becoming a little more... familiar with our fridges and pantries as we spend more time at home and it's okay to visit these fulfilling friends - as long as we fill it with snacks that are good for us.

Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has the following tips and tricks when it comes to snacking:

“Snack” Basics

- A “snack” typically refers to an ultra-processed, high calorie and/or high sugar item

- “snacking” really means eating between meals OR eating every few hours regardless of the food’s health benefits

o Could refer to 6 small meals, 3 meals +1 or 2 smaller snacks, etc.

- People typically snack due to

o Hunger

o Temptation

o Low energy

- Snacks can contribute ¼ of your daily calorie intake – think of that as a 4th meal

- Does everyone need to snack? It depends!

Why snack between meals?

- Control hunger between meals (important for kids)

- Consistent energy levels (3 PM crash)

- Meet nutritional needs – fruit, vegetable, fiber, calcium, etc.

What should I look for nutritionally in a snack?

- Any snack, no matter if it’s a meal or smaller snack, should contain a mix of carbohydrates, protein, and fat

o Give you energy and keep you full

o This balance helps you eat less at your next meal

o Think of a snack as a mini meal with at least 2 food groups

- If it’s a smaller snack, aim for around 200 calories

- Good time to also assess your water intake for the day

What kind of foods work well?

- Carbohydrate options

o Fruits

o Vegetables

o Yogurt

o Grains

o Granola bars

- Protein options

o Peanut/nut butters

o Cheese

o Yogurt

o Nuts and seeds

o Cottage cheese

o Hummus

o Hard boiled eggs

o Beef jerky

o Deli meat

How to plan for snacks

- Kid-friendly options

- Batch prep options, such as homemade granola bars or protein balls