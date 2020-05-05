IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Healthy Ways to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Happy Cinco de Mayo! We may not be able to go out and celebrate this year, but there are some fun ways you can do so at home - and stay healthy.
Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer gives us three recipes that are easy, affordable, and good for you:
Rockin’ Guac
INGREDIENTS
3 avocados, pitted, peeled
1 can Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 Tbsp lime juice
1/2 tsp salt
Pico de Gallo
INGREDIENTS
3 Roma tomatoes, diced
1 bell pepper, diced
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
1 onion, diced
2 clove garlic, minced
1/2 cup cilantro, diced
1 lemon, juiced
1 lime, juiced
1/4 cup tomato juice
1 pinch salt
Street Tacos
Cuts of Meat:
- Boneless pork shoulder
- Boneless pork loin chops
- Chicken breast
- Shredded beef
Sriracha Sauce
INGREDIENTS
Plain Greek yogurt
Sriracha (or other hot sauce)
Water
Additional Toppings:
- Feta cheese
- Lettuce
- Tomato (fresh or canned)
- Onion