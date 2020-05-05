x
IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Healthy Ways to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer Shows Us How to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Without Overdoing It

Happy Cinco de Mayo! We may not be able to go out and celebrate this year, but there are some fun ways you can do so at home - and stay healthy.

Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer gives us three recipes that are easy, affordable, and good for you:

Rockin’ Guac 

INGREDIENTS

3 avocados, pitted, peeled 

1 can Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained 

1/2 cup chopped onion 

1 Tbsp lime juice 

1/2 tsp salt 

Pico de Gallo

INGREDIENTS

3 Roma tomatoes, diced 

1 bell pepper, diced 

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced 

1 onion, diced 

2 clove garlic, minced 

1/2 cup cilantro, diced 

1 lemon, juiced 

1 lime, juiced 

1/4 cup tomato juice 

1 pinch salt 

Street Tacos  

Cuts of Meat:  

  • Boneless pork shoulder 
  • Boneless pork loin chops  
  • Chicken breast 
  • Shredded beef 

Sriracha Sauce

INGREDIENTS

Plain Greek yogurt 

Sriracha (or other hot sauce) 

Water  

Additional Toppings:

  • Feta cheese  
  • Lettuce
  • Tomato (fresh or canned)
  • Onion

