IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Got Ground Beef? Make This!

Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer Shows Two Recipes Using Ingredients You Probably Already Have On Hand

Do you have a pound of ground beef? Then you’ve got dinner!

Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer gives two pantry-friendly recipes that can be made ahead of time and will make great leftovers:

INGREDIENTS

2 Tbsp. olive oil

½ yellow onion, minced

1 pound ground beef

Salt and pepper, to taste

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. paprika

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

12 ounces elbow pasta (uncooked)

2 cups beef broth

2 cups milk

½ cup shredded cheese, such as cheddar, pepper jack or Mexican blend

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Heat a large skillet or stockpot over medium-high heat. Add oil, onions and ground beef. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika. Sauté ground beef until crumbled and cooked through, about 7 minutes. Add tomato paste and stir to combine. Add pasta, broth and milk. Stir and let cook until pasta is tender, about 11 minutes. Remove from heat and add cheese.

(Nutrition information per serving: 469 calories; 17 g fat; 5.8 g saturated fat; 60 mg cholesterol; 290 mg sodium; 49 g carbohydrate; 2.2 g fiber; 6.1 g sugar; 29 g protein)

INGREDIENTS

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 cup onion, diced

1 cup bell pepper, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound ground beef

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 Tbsp. yellow mustard

¼ tsp. red pepper flakes

½ tsp. chili powder

¼ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

DIRECTIONS

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper and garlic. Sauté until tender, about 4–5 minutes.

Add ground beef and cook until browned and cooked through, about 7 minutes.

Add the remaining ingredients to the skillet and stir to combine.

Continue cooking until the sauce has thickened and warmed through.