IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Got Ground Beef? Make This!

Do you have a pound of ground beef? Then you’ve got dinner!
Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer gives two pantry-friendly recipes that can be made ahead of time and will make great leftovers:
INGREDIENTS
2 Tbsp. olive oil
½ yellow onion, minced
1 pound ground beef
Salt and pepper, to taste
½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. paprika
1 Tbsp. tomato paste
12 ounces elbow pasta (uncooked)
2 cups beef broth
2 cups milk
½ cup shredded cheese, such as cheddar, pepper jack or Mexican blend
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped (optional)
DIRECTIONS
Heat a large skillet or stockpot over medium-high heat. Add oil, onions and ground beef. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika. Sauté ground beef until crumbled and cooked through, about 7 minutes. Add tomato paste and stir to combine. Add pasta, broth and milk. Stir and let cook until pasta is tender, about 11 minutes. Remove from heat and add cheese.
(Nutrition information per serving: 469 calories; 17 g fat; 5.8 g saturated fat; 60 mg cholesterol; 290 mg sodium; 49 g carbohydrate; 2.2 g fiber; 6.1 g sugar; 29 g protein)
2. Sloppy Joes
INGREDIENTS
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 cup onion, diced
1 cup bell pepper, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 pound ground beef
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 Tbsp. tomato paste
1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
¼ tsp. red pepper flakes
½ tsp. chili powder
¼ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
DIRECTIONS
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper and garlic. Sauté until tender, about 4–5 minutes.
Add ground beef and cook until browned and cooked through, about 7 minutes.
Add the remaining ingredients to the skillet and stir to combine.
Continue cooking until the sauce has thickened and warmed through.
(Nutrition information per serving: 251 calories; 12 g fat; 3.8 g saturated fat; 71 mg cholesterol; 553 mg sodium; 10 g carbohydrate; 1.8 g fiber; 4.5 g sugar; 26 g protein)