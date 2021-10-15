x
Cocktail of the week: Whiskey apple cider

If you can't go all the way to Tennessee for your Whiskey, store-bought is fine.

MOLINE, Ill. — Get ready for a fall favorite cocktail.

News 8's David Bohlman is calling it Whiskey Apple Cider.

Ingredients:

  • 3 ounces apple cider.
  • 2 ounces whiskey.
  • 2 ounces ginger ale.
  • A splash of lemon juice.

Pour your apple cider into a Crock-Pot on low for 30 minutes or until medium-hot. You want it warm but not too hot to drink.

Mix all your ingredients (except the ginger ale) into the shaker. Add ginger ale to your glasses, shake up the other liquids in the shaker and then pour over the ginger ale.

As a bonus, garnish with apple slices and a cinnamon stick.

Enjoy!

