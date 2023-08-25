x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Recipes

Budget Bites: Versatile Chicken Wraps for whatever sauce you prefer

No matter if you prefer, BBQ Chicken or Buffalo, or something else entirely, this wrap recipe is able to be manipulated to fit your taste buds.

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — Have a picky eater? Well News 8's David Bohlman has a recipe for this week's budget bites that is versatile enough to fit anyone's taste buds. 

Chicken Wraps

Ingredients

  • Sun-dried tomato wraps (largest size you can find)
  • Shredded lettuce
  • Crispy Chicken Strips (you can swap this out with something else if you like like canned chicken, or grilled chicken breasts)
  • Ranch
  • Shredded cheddar
  • Sauce of your choosing, for this segment David used Frank's Red Hot Sauce, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

Method:

  1. Cook chicken according to the instructions on packaging. 
  2. carefully remove from heat source and cut into 1" pieces.
  3. In a bowl, add sauce of your choosing (about 1/3 cup)
  4. Add desired amount of chicken to bowl of sauce, mix until coated to your liking, set aside.
  5. Take 1 wrap and add put in a frying pan on medium heat, and add a small handful of cheddar cheese on top of the wrap.
  6. Once the cheese begins to melt remove from heat source.
  7. Place chicken on wrap, add a small handful of lettuce, and a drizzle of ranch.
  8. Fold your wrap by bringing the two sides in first, then take the portion closest to you and fold up and roll.
  9. Cut in half and serve.

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out