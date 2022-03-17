7 delicious days: How to support local businesses for QC Restaurant Week

Celebrate your favorite local restaurants or find new ones during this year's QC Restaurant Week, running March 21-27.

MOLINE, Ill. — Whether you prefer to dine-in, carryout or get your food curbside, there's an option for you during QC Restaurant Week.

This year, more than 55 businesses are participating in the event that'll help expand your tastebuds. Here's everything you need to know:

WHEN

Celebrate the Quad Cities food scene by eating out at your favorite local spots or take the chance to find new ones from March 21-27.

Catch News 8's Angie Sharp live from different restaurants throughout the area all week long on Good Morning Quad Cities.

WHERE

More than 55 restaurants in the immediate Quad Cities and surrounding towns will be serving up special dishes or offering deals in celebration.

There are no coupons or passes needed! Just stop by your favorite places, like Cookies & Dreams, Iron + Grain Coffee House, Blue Cat Brewing and Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, and chow down!

SUPPORT WORKERS

QC Restaurant Week is about more than just the food. It also honors the foodservice workers - chefs, servers, bartenders, hosts, cashiers, dishwashers, managers and kitchen staff - that make your food experience special.

Nominate your favorite Quad Cities restaurant, bar, café or coffee shop worker here by Tuesday, March 22 for them to be recognized during the week.

WIN MORE MEALS

Remember to save your receipt when you grab a bite from participating restaurants the week of March 21. You can upload your receipt or a photo of you at the restaurant by Friday, April 1 for a chance to win a smorgasbord of local restaurant gift cards.

To enter, fill out this form. You can enter more than once, but each entry must be from a different restaurant.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW?