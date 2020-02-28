QC Restaurant Week: When you want everything made from scratch!

Bayside Bistro is doing something no other restaurant is.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One of the Quad Cities' hidden gems lies about ten paces off the main drag in the Village of East Davenport: Bayside Bistro.

Open for about a year and a half, owners Latisha and Darryl Howlett have surpassed most other restaurants with a coveted near-perfect rating on Yelp, Google, Facebook, and others. In fact, they recently received a special award from Google for their excellence as a Veteran-owned business.

The Good Morning Quad Cities team was treated to breakfast which is served Tuesday through Sunday mornings. Whether it's traditional or special made-to-order, Latisha will make a happy customer out of you! She focuses on dishes that can be customized in case customers have food allergies.

Lunch is really special at Bayside Bistro as everything on every sandwich is made from scratch. That means when you read the menu and see "roast beef," it's roasted in their ovens.

This is the "Meaty Beach" which is piled high with fresh roast beef, chicken, bacon, grilled onion and bell pepper, topped with avocado, and sriracha.

Amazing, right?

When I asked Latisha what was the secret to her Shrimp Scampi, she said "Love." And I watched her...it's all made from scratch!

No doubt, their Shrimp Po' Boy is a crowd favorite! Darryl tells me that people from New Orleans have been so impressed by their gumbo and Po' Boys that the flavor is better than some of the places down there! And it's less than $10 at Bayside Bistro.

When I was researching the restaurant, I found a review from our own Elizabeth Wadas who discovered Bayside Bistro last Spring. "Right when you walk through the doors, the staff at Bayside make you feel like you’re an old friend, like family. Everything is homemade and cooked fresh."

The recipes are as delicious as they are unique. The beet and green bean salad is made from a secret recipe that Latisha says "will make a beet lover out of anybody."

For QC Restaurant Week (through Sunday), Bayside Bistro is offering a two-for. Two breakfast paninis for $10. For lunch, you receive a free small side with any panini purchase. For dinner, enjoy a big helping of their house-made gumbo for $15, shrimp scampi for $14, or a "Vegetarian Thanksgiving" for $13. These specials end at close of business Sunday.

The Howetts also want us to mention that they cater, host small events, and have openings for kitchen staff right now!

They are located at 1105 Christie Street, smashed between Mound and Jersey Ridge in the Village of East Davenport.

Their hours are: